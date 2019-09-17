Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Position; Polaris Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 401,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 372,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colony Bankcorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 16,046 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has declined 1.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 8.03M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 23,500 shares to 994,183 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.59 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 10.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.66, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold CBAN shares while 2 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 176.80% more from 1.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 73,177 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 142,136 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 82,052 shares. 4,723 are held by American Group Inc Inc. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 27,478 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company has 1,262 shares. 7,600 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Denali Limited Liability Company reported 76 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 8,009 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 100,241 shares. 331,495 were accumulated by Blackrock. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0% or 18,143 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 48,268 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $18,512 activity. Shares for $34 were bought by ROSS ROBERT SIDNEY on Friday, May 24. Hoyle M. Edward Jr. also bought $335 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) shares. $34 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was bought by Bagwell Lee on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.97 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.