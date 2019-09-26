Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Gavea Investimentos Ltda Decreased Its Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased Mosaic Co The (MOS) Holding by $234.10 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co The (MOS) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.48B, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 3.90 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 15.75M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada owns 457 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested in 56,501 shares. Kempner Capital Mgmt has invested 1.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Strs Ohio owns 502,682 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 46,383 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pension invested in 0% or 11,297 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.26% or 52,056 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Llc holds 1.20M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 15,977 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,517 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 10,000 shares. Invsts has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1.13 million shares. Blair William & Il reported 19,521 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gp Inc Inc has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought $49,902 worth of stock. On Friday, May 10 Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 2,089 shares. 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 12,963 shares to 385,834 shares, valued at $28.48 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 22,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ttm Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).