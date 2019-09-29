Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Capital Innovations Has Lifted Stake; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holding Increased by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 34,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 50,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.11 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 9,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 179,526 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 169,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.18M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5,533 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 261,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,940 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

