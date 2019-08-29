Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Capital Innovations Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Mkp Capital Management Stake in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Cut by $3.53 Million

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 357,011 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 10.97M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 15,377 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 422,739 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 70,658 shares. Moreover, American Int Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Street Corp reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,100 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 18,024 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 38,949 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 73,100 are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. Dupont Mgmt owns 20,708 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 33,948 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 27,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Rent-A-Center, Skechers U.S.A., Funko and La-Z-Boy – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Things to Know Ahead of Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.