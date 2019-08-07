Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Decreased Position; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Holding by $544,741

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 41,497 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 1.16M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 507,996 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 29.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.