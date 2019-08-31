Vale S.A. (VALE) Shareholder Ajo LP Cut Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lifted Holding

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (VALE) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 392,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 316,051 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 708,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Vale S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 27.75 million shares traded or 41.01% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 88,046 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $161.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 437,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).