Vale S A (VALE) Share Value Rose While Gavea Investimentos Ltda Lowered by $11.30 Million Its Holding; As Adobe Com (ADBE) Shares Rose, L & S Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 4.70M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 26/04/2018 – VALE’S POPPINGA SAYS HIGH-GRADE IRON PREMIUM WILL STAY ELEVATED; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Nickel Surge Offers Lifeline in Vale’s `Put-Up-or-Shut-Up’ Year; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 187.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 9,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 3,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.13M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22,922 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,905 shares, and cut its stake in Avalon Bay (NYSE:AVB).

