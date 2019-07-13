Vale S A (VALE) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Holding by $5.85 Million; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position Lifted by Marcato Capital Management Lp

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 15.52 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 837,964 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fortune: A Good Opportunity In The Home Improvement Niche – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group Announces Promotion Of Jeff Swartz To President, GPG Americas – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lakewood Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “Best Buy, Hershey, Nike, P&G and more wield M&A to grow – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Deserves Better – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 1.18M shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 21,113 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.33% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Brinker Inc owns 0.06% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 31,143 shares. 4,163 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 4,328 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp reported 33,812 shares stake. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc has 0.04% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Atwood Palmer has 5,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 249,746 shares. 37,152 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability reported 7,561 shares.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $133.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.97B for 5.95 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Vale Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case Vale Fails – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Vale’s Iron Ore And Pellet Business Compare With Its Major Peers? – Forbes” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale profits jumped in quarter before dam burst; little new info on disaster cost – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale set to restart Brucutu iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.