Vale S A (VALE) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Its Holding by $4.31 Million as Shares Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Holding by $1.50 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 237,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.71 million, down from 249,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares to 470,077 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,934 shares to 68,406 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 43,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,119 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).