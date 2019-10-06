Vale S A (VALE) Holder Capital Innovations Has Raised Its Holding; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Sprott Lifted Position by $915,460 as Share Price Declined

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 34,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 50,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 21.56 million shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 119.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 183,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 336,314 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 153,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 18.82M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 35,610 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

