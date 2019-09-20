Vale S.A. (VALE) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -197.92 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vale S.A. and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Volatility and Risk

Vale S.A. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vale S.A. Its rival Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 16.2 and 16.2 respectively. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vale S.A. and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Vale S.A. has an average price target of $16.25, and a 39.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vale S.A. and Solitario Zinc Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 5.2%. About 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Vale S.A. had bearish trend while Solitario Zinc Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Solitario Zinc Corp.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.