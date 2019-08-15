Vale S.A. (VALE) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) Comparison side by side

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87 Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -2.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vale S.A. and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vale S.A. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vale S.A. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Covia Holdings Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Covia Holdings Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Vale S.A. and Covia Holdings Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 4 2 2.33 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Vale S.A.’s upside potential is 25.84% at a $13.78 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Covia Holdings Corporation is $3.25, which is potential 91.18% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Covia Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Vale S.A., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.2% of Vale S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Vale S.A. has stronger performance than Covia Holdings Corporation

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Covia Holdings Corporation.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.