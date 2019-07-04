Vale S.A. (VALE) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; Last Week SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Coverage

Analysts expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. VALE’s profit would be $2.97B giving it 5.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Vale S.A.’s analysts see 45.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 15.95M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 29/05/2018 – VALE TO ANNOUNCE ORGANIC EXPANSION INVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling

Among 7 analysts covering Segro (LON:SGRO), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Segro had 26 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 670 target in Monday, January 21 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SGRO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. Liberum Capital maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) on Friday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and GBX 830 target. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 755 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. See SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 725.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 786.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 700.00 New Target: GBX 755.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 701.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.63% or GBX 4.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 756.3. About 544,027 shares traded. SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SEGRO plc, a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties in Europe. The company has market cap of 8.27 billion GBP. The firm also provides utility services and services associated with such activities. It has a 7.22 P/E ratio. It also owns and manages flexible business space for various facilities in the areas of logistics, warehousing, other industrial facilities, offices, and retail.

Another recent and important SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “2 FTSE 100 world-beating income growth stocks I’d buy to hold forever – Motley Fool UK” on June 06, 2019.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.57 billion. The Company’s Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous services and products, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. It has a 20.63 P/E ratio. The company's Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services.

Among 9 analysts covering Vale (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Vale had 19 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by Macquarie Research. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, January 28 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) on Monday, January 28 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VALE in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 7. Goldman Sachs initiated Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.