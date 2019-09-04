Vale S.A. Adr (VALE) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Lowered Stake; At&T (T) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Vale S.A. Adr (VALE) by 63.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 422,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 238,315 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 660,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Vale S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 16.58M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR IF VALE WILL CONTINUE WITH NICKEL OPERATIONS AT VALE NOVA CALEDONIA IN THE FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS; 26/04/2018 – VALE’S POPPINGA SAYS HIGH-GRADE IRON PREMIUM WILL STAY ELEVATED; 09/05/2018 – REG-Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatāo Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 23,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 308,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 285,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Lc holds 0.11% or 8,714 shares. Harbour Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 0.8% or 189,564 shares. Argent Trust stated it has 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 164,000 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Capital Tru owns 7,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Patten Gru Incorporated accumulated 25,475 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 1.06M were accumulated by Scotia Capital Inc. 17,085 are held by Chemung Canal Tru Com. Brown Advisory Inc holds 415,979 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 26,154 were reported by Alpha Cubed Ltd Com. Jfs Wealth Limited Co invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,733 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,429 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 24,958 shares to 209,190 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) by 21,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 4.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.