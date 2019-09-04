Valaris plc (VAL) Reaches $5.01 After 7.00% Up Move; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors has $32 highest and $27.5000 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 9.42% above currents $27.19 stock price. Weingarten Realty Investors had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, March 14. See Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $27.5000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 2.02M shares traded. Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $993.84M company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $5.36 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VAL worth $69.57M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 8,236 shares. 18.02 million were reported by Vanguard. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 382,405 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 633,021 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 222,200 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 21,074 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,725 shares. 134,648 are owned by Putnam Invests Limited Company. Cohen And Steers Inc has 9.85M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs accumulated 383,959 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America invested in 111,105 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 346,431 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

Analysts await Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $-1.32 per share. After $-1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Valaris plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% negative EPS growth.