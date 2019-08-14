Valaris plc (VAL) Reaches $3.98 52 Week Low; Shorts at CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (CPCAF) Raised By 16.68%

The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.74 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.98 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $795.88 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $3.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $47.75M less. The stock decreased 8.20% or $0.355 during the last trading session, reaching $3.975. About 2.00 million shares traded. Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CPCAF) had an increase of 16.68% in short interest. CPCAF’s SI was 5.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.68% from 4.86M shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 757 days are for CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CPCAF)’s short sellers to cover CPCAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company has market cap of $795.88 million. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. It currently has negative earnings. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.