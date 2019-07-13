Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake Raised by Malaga Cove Capital Llc; Proshare Advisors Has Lifted Stake in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $227.49. About 203,238 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 164.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 28,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,215 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 17,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 1.22M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited invested 0.25% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Moreover, Levin Strategies Lp has 0.08% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 3,210 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 66,951 shares. Pinnacle Fincl holds 127 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 33,557 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.1% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 82,418 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 940 shares in its portfolio. 3,748 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mgmt L P. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2,230 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Incorporated holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,575 shares to 63,939 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,812 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. 2,399 shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES, worth $214,974 on Wednesday, February 6. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, May 9. $98,307 worth of stock was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS on Tuesday, February 5. $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Kass Jordan T.