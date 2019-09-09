Vail Resorts (MTN) Shares Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Increased by $1.03 Million Its Position; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Position in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Decreased by $354,672

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 39,408 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 449,708 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 489,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 474,257 shares traded or 79.93% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 190.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $242.37. About 215,339 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.46% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 370,058 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 132,819 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 22,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Kwmg Ltd has 896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Creative Planning owns 32,370 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 1 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 1,204 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 190,167 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 11,000 shares. Ota Fincl LP accumulated 0.82% or 46,293 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Fds Tr by 34,950 shares to 751,342 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 24,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 76,400 shares to 105,958 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,933 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).