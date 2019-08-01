Vail Resorts (MTN) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Lowered Holding by $8.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ecl (ECL) Holder Davenport & Company Has Lowered Holding

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 40,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 43,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, down from 83,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $243.66. About 105,190 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ecl (ECL) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 81,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 247,136 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63M, down from 328,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ecl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.55. About 578,410 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vug (VUG) by 1,997 shares to 30,967 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sq by 10,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezm (EZM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Invest Limited Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Credit Agricole S A reported 3,690 shares stake. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Conning holds 0.03% or 4,862 shares. Stifel accumulated 308,818 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 883,811 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 340 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.51% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Harvey Inv Company Llc has 38,507 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,693 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin has 27,448 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 9,368 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ftb Advisors accumulated 22,819 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advsrs Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,796 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 1,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,281 were reported by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Blair William & Il reported 144,273 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 1,246 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 87,534 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 69,967 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 14,213 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 9 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 7,946 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 91,740 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 1,790 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,679 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,690 shares to 30,543 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put).