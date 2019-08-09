Vail Resorts (MTN) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $19.69 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Holding in Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) Raised as Share Value Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 90,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 96,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.92. About 92,871 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 229,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 463,137 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 233,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 242,293 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11,300 shares to 80,321 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 95,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 10,717 shares to 13,017 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 36,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

