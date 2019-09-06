Vail Resorts (MTN) Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Upped Its Position by $393,638 as Market Value Rose; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Decreased by $22.00 Million Its Holding

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 162,036 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $241.55. About 93,002 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,400 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schneider Management invested in 573,643 shares or 5.82% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Comerica Comml Bank reported 18,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 200 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 303,433 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern Trust Corp invested in 1.45M shares. Zweig holds 253,182 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). California Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 393,722 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc has 856 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 32,954 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 598,158 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 350,943 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Regions Fincl owns 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,678 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Two Sigma holds 1,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation has 0.13% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Sandler Cap Management holds 0.73% or 43,015 shares. 394,291 are held by Eagle Asset Inc. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 15,544 shares. Invesco holds 123,932 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,796 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 9,324 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated reported 1.56M shares. 2,408 were reported by Pacific Global Inv Management Co.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.