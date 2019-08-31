Vail Resorts (MTN) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Raised Its Holding by $2.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Citigroup (C) Holding as Valuation Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 174,268 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.87M, up from 160,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $236.28. About 155,662 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 27,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 117,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 145,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Management Inc owns 388,755 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital owns 2,719 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 261,199 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 667,877 shares. Amer Finance Group invested 3.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.54% or 1.77 million shares. Family Mgmt Corporation holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 50,249 shares. Comm Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 113,144 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru reported 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 46,332 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 52,537 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 657,081 shares. Caxton Lp holds 30,444 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Phocas has 6,497 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares to 7,032 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 36,800 shares to 646,178 shares, valued at $34.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,304 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

