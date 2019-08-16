Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Both Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts Inc. 220 4.22 N/A 7.30 33.76 Boyd Gaming Corporation 27 0.79 N/A 1.04 25.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Boyd Gaming Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vail Resorts Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 7.3% Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.67 beta means Vail Resorts Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

Vail Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Boyd Gaming Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Vail Resorts Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vail Resorts Inc. and Boyd Gaming Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Boyd Gaming Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Vail Resorts Inc. has a 2.16% upside potential and an average price target of $239.67. Competitively the average price target of Boyd Gaming Corporation is $36.25, which is potential 66.44% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Boyd Gaming Corporation is looking more favorable than Vail Resorts Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Vail Resorts Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.1% of Boyd Gaming Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Vail Resorts Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming Corporation has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vail Resorts Inc. 1.28% 10.72% 7.19% 31.94% -10.07% 16.93% Boyd Gaming Corporation -1.16% -1.96% -4.71% -0.64% -26.25% 27.48%

For the past year Vail Resorts Inc. was less bullish than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Summary

Vail Resorts Inc. beats Boyd Gaming Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.