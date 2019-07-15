Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Resorts & Casinos and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts Inc. 214 4.11 N/A 6.35 34.75 Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 54.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vail Resorts Inc. and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Vail Resorts Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 6.5% Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vail Resorts Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vail Resorts Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vail Resorts Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Vail Resorts Inc. and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vail Resorts Inc. has a 4.85% upside potential and an average target price of $239.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of Vail Resorts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.1% of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Vail Resorts Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 27.69% of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vail Resorts Inc. -2.44% 1.3% 6.4% -16.87% -7.26% 4.63% Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. -0.4% -0.27% -0.8% 2.92% -0.76% 3.78%

For the past year Vail Resorts Inc. has stronger performance than Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.

Summary

Vail Resorts Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote BobÂ’s Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota. As of April 30, 2017, it operated approximately 658 slot machines in approximately 16 locations in Deadwood, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. is a subsidiary of Far East Golden Resources Investment Limited.