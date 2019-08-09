Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Comparison side by side

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) are two firms in the Resorts & Casinos that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts Inc. 219 4.50 N/A 7.30 33.76 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 96 1.49 N/A 0.46 224.68

In table 1 we can see Vail Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Vail Resorts Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 7.3% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.67 beta means Vail Resorts Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Vail Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Vail Resorts Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.03% and an $239.67 average price target. Competitively Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a consensus price target of $123, with potential upside of 37.46%. The results provided earlier shows that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation appears more favorable than Vail Resorts Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Vail Resorts Inc. shares and 83.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Vail Resorts Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vail Resorts Inc. 1.28% 10.72% 7.19% 31.94% -10.07% 16.93% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 1.32% 5.19% -3.42% 16.3% -13.38% 44.99%

For the past year Vail Resorts Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Vail Resorts Inc. beats Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.