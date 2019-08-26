Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Analysts See $-2.58 EPS; Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 16 cut down and sold stakes in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report $-2.58 EPS on September, 27.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 24.64% from last quarter’s $-2.07 EPS. After having $7.12 EPS previously, Vail Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see -136.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $235.11. About 163,009 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.47 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. It has a 31.61 P/E ratio. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Among 4 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vail Resorts has $250 highest and $21900 lowest target. $234.20’s average target is -0.39% below currents $235.11 stock price. Vail Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Vail Resorts, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 940 shares. Shapiro Cap Llc reported 2,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,158 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 43,461 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited, New York-based fund reported 84,000 shares. Millennium Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 28,327 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 1,124 shares. 62,554 are held by Citadel Limited Com. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 70 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 1,070 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 14,271 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 27,189 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) has risen 0.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 21/03/2018 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB-ASMN) FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces USFDA Approval of YONSA® (abiraterone acetate) To Treat Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer In Combination With Methylprednisolone; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Net Asset Value Was $16.84/Share at March 31; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 9.47 BLN RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 69.77 BLN RUPEES VS 71.37 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 21/03/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ILUMYA™ (tildrakizumab-asmn) for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $273.87 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 277,503 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 238,739 shares.