Vail Resorts Com (MTN) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $795,305; Autodesk (ADSK) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (MTN) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 18,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $237.08. About 53,593 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 556.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 46,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 54,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 8,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 1.21 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 53,404 shares to 16,054 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 84,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,223 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual EPS reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 61,247 shares to 548,123 shares, valued at $122.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.