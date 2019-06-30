Vail Resorts Com (MTN) Position Increased by Appleton Partners Inc; Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $6.49 Million

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (MTN) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $223.18. About 637,710 shares traded or 77.18% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 249,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 884,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72M, up from 634,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 396,258 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 16,167 shares to 45,289 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,726 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Ltd stated it has 3.1% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Penn Management Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd has 2,452 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 13 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,845 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,939 were reported by First Republic Invest Mngmt. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.09% or 30,784 shares. 1,122 are owned by Oakbrook Ltd Liability. Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 22,794 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 215 shares. Duncker Streett & has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 23,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 16,600 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Oz Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 73,223 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Advsr Asset holds 0.01% or 30,827 shares. Trellus Ltd Com reported 60,500 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Com holds 0.01% or 171,040 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Lc Ct has 0.79% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 884,526 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 41,913 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 67,576 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.10 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G, worth $239,254 on Wednesday, March 20. 79,696 Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares with value of $3.21 million were sold by Southwell Gavin. 48,926 shares were sold by Hershberger Michael D, worth $1.97 million on Friday, February 1. $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $40.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

