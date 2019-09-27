Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

We are contrasting Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 17.98 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaccinex Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 52,405,498.28% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. TrovaGene Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 8% respectively. Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.