Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaccinex Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 51,260,504.20% 0% 0% TG Therapeutics Inc. 963,736,263.74% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Vaccinex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vaccinex Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 283.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 59% respectively. 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.