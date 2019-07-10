Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 90.78 N/A -2.57 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Vaccinex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 113.57% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.