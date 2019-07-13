Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

This is a contrast between Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 81.96 N/A -2.57 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vaccinex Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 313.39% and its average price target is $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.