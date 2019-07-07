Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

As Biotechnology companies, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 103.16 N/A -2.57 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.80 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vaccinex Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vaccinex Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 104.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 90% respectively. Insiders held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.