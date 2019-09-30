Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 51,520,270.27% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,163,265.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 21.7%. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.