Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaccinex Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.