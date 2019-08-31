Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

As Biotechnology companies, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 166.95 N/A -2.68 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vaccinex Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. Its rival Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 47% respectively. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.