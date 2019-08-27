Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 140.84 N/A -2.68 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.12 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaccinex Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 35%. Insiders owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.