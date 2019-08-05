Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) EPS Estimated At $-0.70; FRONTERA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (FECCF) Shorts Raised By 3477.27%

FRONTERA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had an increase of 3477.27% in short interest. FECCF’s SI was 78,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3477.27% from 2,200 shares previously. With 11,000 avg volume, 7 days are for FRONTERA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s short sellers to cover FECCF’s short positions. It closed at $10.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Vaccinex, Inc.’s analysts see -11.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.0297 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7603. About 10,135 shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil primarily in Colombia and Peru. The company has market cap of $955.24 million. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 38 exploration and production blocks; and total net proved and probable gas and oil reserves of 154.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 5.05 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

More notable recent Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Frontera Energy Corp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pacific Exploration & Production: Orphan Equity With Material Non-Core Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canacol Energy: 42% FFO Jump, Poised To Grow Further – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canacol’s Upside Potential: 50% By 2018, 200% By 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PentaNova In Colombia: Flawless Execution, Long Thesis Being Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2017.