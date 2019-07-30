Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 91.34 N/A -2.57 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.61 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vaccinex Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vaccinex Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 90.11% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 32.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.