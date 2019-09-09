Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparison side by side

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 168.69 N/A -2.68 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaccinex Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 20%. Insiders held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.