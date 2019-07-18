Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 76.71 N/A -2.57 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.48 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Vaccinex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vaccinex Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 118.54% and its average target price is $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.