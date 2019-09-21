Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparison side by side

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.