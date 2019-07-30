Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 90.03 N/A -2.57 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.89 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaccinex Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaccinex Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Vaccinex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 42.3%. 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 113.57% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.