Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparing side by side

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 141.81 N/A -2.68 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaccinex Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaccinex Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has stronger performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.