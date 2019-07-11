Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 82.53 N/A -2.57 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vaccinex Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.