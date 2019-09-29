Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaccinex Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 51,520,270.27% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vaccinex Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 255.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.