Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 174.22 N/A -2.68 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Vaccinex Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 727.81% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.