Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 81.96 N/A -2.57 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vaccinex Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 1.9%. Insiders owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has stronger performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.