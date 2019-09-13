Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 174.00 N/A -2.68 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 432.32 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vaccinex Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 average price target and a 132.28% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.