Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 166.95 N/A -2.68 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaccinex Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 86.1% respectively. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.